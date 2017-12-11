CNET también está disponible en español.

Ataribox preorders set to open Dec. 14

Make room on your classic-console-reboot shelf.

Ataribox preorders are set to open Thursday. 

Atari said its Ataribox, a modernized take on its 1970s-era Atari 2600 system, will be available for preorder Thursday. 

People who signed up for email alerts will have a chance at a discount, according to the email, which added that the deal will be "extremely limited."

Ataribox is the latest device piggybacking on a wave of retro video-game console reboots. Nintendo sent nostalgic gamers into a lather -- twice -- by releasing miniaturized versions of its  NES and Super NES systems this year and last. 

Earlier this year, Atari said it anticipated shipping the console in spring 2018 and expects prices to run between $249 and $299, depending upon configuration. 

