Atari VCS is getting thousands of retro games

RC Rivera

Atari said Monday it's teaming up with retro gaming platform Antstream Arcade. Together, they'll launch an exclusive edition of Antstream's game streaming service on the forthcoming Atari VCS set-top console.

The Atari VCS edition offers more than 2,000 officially licensed games. In addition to making classic video games available, the exclusive app will include the biggest collection of on-demand Atari games in original and enhanced formats. Some titles that'll be available include Night Driver, Pong and Yars' Revenge.

"Antstream Arcade is a perfect partner for Atari and its fans," Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais said in a statement. "Anstream's offering lets players instantly access a vast library of games, including many Atari titles that have not been available for streaming before now."

The Antstream Arcade app for Atari VCS will cost $9.99 a month, or $7.99 a month for an annual subscription. Customers are offered a 30 day free trial. At launch, 50 classic Atari games will be exclusively available for new and existing Antstream Arcade users when they sign on from the Atari VCS system. New games will be added on a regular basis.

Antstream Arcade games will be compatible with the Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Atari VCS Modern Controller.

The Atari VCS starts at $249.99 and is available for preorder now at GameStop, Walmart and AtariVCS.com. Shipments start in March 2020.