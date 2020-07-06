Atari VCS 800 heads to preorder at GameStop and Walmart

Atari

Craving some retro video games during the coronavirus pandemic? The Atari VCS 800 may be the system you were waiting for.

After first being revealed in 2018, and subsequently hit with delays, the Atari VCS 800 bundle has hit Walmart and Gamestop and is available for preorder for $390. Walmart lists the shipping date as Nov. 27, with the official Atari VCS Store stating the expected release date for the box is Dec. 14.

GameStop doesn't have a release date on its site but is offering a $10 discount for preorders with the system priced at $380.

Powered by 8GB of RAM, an AMD Raven Ridge 2 APU and Ryzen GPU the box allows for playing classic Atari games on modern big screens. The VCS 800 bundle includes "100 free Atari classic console and arcade games" as well as a wireless joystick and traditional controller in the box, with additional games being available through an online store.

Beyond playing games, you can upgrade the RAM or install different operating systems like Windows, Linux, Steam OS or Chrome OS to turn it into a PC. Videos can be streamed at 4K (60 frames per second), with the VCS Store promising that "many of your favorite TV/movie services" will be available in the box's app store.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 are built into the box, as are four USB 3.1 ports, gigabit ethernet and HDMI. There is 32GB of built-in storage, though more can be added through USB.

The Atari VCS 800 was offered on Indiegogo. The campaign for the video game box attracted 11,597 backers and raised over $3 million.