Atari, Sega miniconsoles hoping to ride NES Classic's coattails

At Games

The NES Classic, with its collection of 30 1980s classic games, was so popular that Nintendo couldn't keep it in stock. But will you be as enthusiastic about Pitfall, Dig Dug and Sonic the Hedgehog?

Retro game purveyor At Games hopes so. The company has announced a slew of new consoles featuring classic titles from Atari and Sega Genesis. They include the new Atari Flashback 8 Gold, with more than 120 games built-in, including Missile Command, Asteroids, Centipede, and Millipede.

Meanwhile the company's new Sega Genesis Flashback includes games from the Sonic series, Mortal Kombat series, and Phantasy Star series.

The new consoles -- including an Atari portable -- will be available later this year. Pricing was not announced.

While earlier iterations of these consoles are already widely available in drugstores and online, AtGames is raising the bar with some NES Classic-style upgrades, including HDMI output and a "save/pause/rewind feature" for each title.

The announcement comes in advance of next week's E3 video games conference. CNET will be there.