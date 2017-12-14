Atari

Sorry, Atari fans. You're going to have to wait to order the Ataribox, an updated version of the Atari 2600 system from the 1970s.

On Thursday, Atari delayed the launch of the console and called off preorders expected to start today. All this comes just three days after Atari said it would open preorders on Thursday.

"Because of one key element on our checklist, it is taking more time to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves," Atari said via email. The company promised an updated launch plan soon.

Atari didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

Earlier this year, Atari said it anticipated shipping the console in spring 2018 and expected prices to run between $249 and $299, depending upon configuration.