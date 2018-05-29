Remember Atari's Ted Dabney by replaying classic games

CNET

Atari co-founder Ted Dabney died Saturday at the age of 81, after a battle with esophageal cancer, according to Eurogamer. Atari's mark on the video game industry stretches decades, and thanks to the Internet Archive's Internet Arcade, that history is well-preserved and free to play.

The website contains emulated versions of many Atari games that can be played on your internet browser. These include a game based on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Food Fight, Gauntlet and many others.

And if all you want to do is play Breakout, Google has a version that can be played either by clicking here or by searching for "Atari Breakout" in a search. The page will first resemble an image search for Breakout, and then morph into a wide-screen version of the game.

Dabney founded Atari with Nolan Bushnell in 1972 after together releasing the game Computer Space in 1971. While Computer Space did not take off, they created a firm first named Syzygy Engineering and later changed to Atari. Their experience making Computer Space contributed toward the first version of Pong created in 1972, a big success for Atari.

Dabney left Atari in 1973 after a falling out with Bushnell, reports Wired.

Video game historian Leonard Herman posted a remembrance to Dabney that announced his passing on Saturday.

I just learned that my good friend, Ted Dabney, the co-founder of Atari, passed away at the age of 81. RIP dear friend. Your legacy will live on a long time! Posted by Leonard Herman on Saturday, May 26, 2018

And other people tweeted out their own tributes as well.

Ted Dabney, co-founder of Atari, has passed away from cancer. The Atari Loons flag will fly the full 90 today. Godspeed, Ted. pic.twitter.com/PmXQRcgJXl — Andy Reierson (@AndyReierson) May 26, 2018

Ted Dabney, co founder of Syzygy & Atari has died. His vision gave my generation more than people can comprehend unless they lived in the days when Atari was born & remember when the world was changed forever by the electronic dreams that company gave us. #Atari #TedDabney pic.twitter.com/Yhmku35EdA — Catherine DeSpira (@CatDeSpira) May 26, 2018