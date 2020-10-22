AT&T's wireless business thrives amid pandemic

Rafael Henrique via Getty Images

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T's wireless business is thriving. In its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, the company reported strong growth in mobile phone subscribers and streaming video subscribers for the three-month period.

The company beat analysts' expectations with revenue of $42.3 billion during the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected revenue of $41.6 billion, according to those polled by Yahoo Finance.

In total, AT&T added 645,000 new monthly phone subscribers during the quarter. These so-called postpaid customers are important because they are considered the most valuable customers. Tracking their growth is often a signal of the health of the wireless business.

The big growth in new phone subscribers put AT&T ahead of rival Verizon, which reported earnings on Wednesday. Verizon added 283,000 new postpaid subscribers during the quarter.

AT&T CEO John Stankey said the growth in postpaid wireless "was the strongest that it's been in years."

The quarter ended two weeks before Apple introduced its iPhone 12 lineup, with some models of the phone going on sale starting Friday. The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone to offer 5G, the next generation of wireless technology, which will increase download speeds and make networks more responsive. AT&T and its rivals have been expanding their 5G services.

See also: iPhone 12 review: One of our highest rated phones of all time

Much of AT&T's wireless subscriber growth came thanks to offers that bundled its streaming HBO Max service with new phones, the company said. AT&T said it ended the quarter with 38 million US subscribers for its HBO and HBO Max services. It had 57 million subscribers for these services worldwide.

But not all the news for AT&T was rosy. Even though the company's media unit is attracting new subscribers, it's also losing existing HBO cable TV subscribers as customers cut the cord. .

AT&T reported it added 357,000 net new fiber internet customers during the quarter. This stemmed from higher demand for internet access as more Americans work from home during the pandemic.

AT&T's stock was trading up 2.21 percent to $27.32 a share in premarket trading.