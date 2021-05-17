AT&T's WarnerMedia teams with Discovery in major media deal

Angela Lang/CNET

In a deal that could create a new entertainment industry titan to take on Netflix and Disney, AT&T on Monday confirmed that it is combining its WarnerMedia division with Discovery. WarnerMedia is the unit that oversees popular entertainment and news brands such as HBO, HBO Max and CNN, while Discovery is home to Animal Planet, HGTV and the Discovery Channel.

Through the deal, AT&T would receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt, and AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company. Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company.

The deal was earlier reported by Bloomberg, which cited unidentified sources described as having knowledge of the matter.

HBO and HBO Max, which launched in 2020, had a combined 44.2 million subscribers in the first quarter, compared with Disney Plus' 103 million subscribers and Netflix's 207 million subscribers. The Discovery Channel reaches 88.3 million homes in the US.

AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner in 2018 combined one of the largest communications network providers with a major player in the entertainment market. The $85 billion deal was approved after alleviating regulators' concerns that the combined company could have too much power compared with competitors.

Discovery President David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, according to AT&T.

"These assets are better and more valuable together," Zaslav said in a statement Monday. "It is super exciting to combine such historic brands, world class journalism and iconic franchises under one roof."

AT&T said the deal is expected to close in mid-2022, subject in part to approval by Discovery shareholders. The boards of both AT&T and Discovery have approved the transaction, and no vote is required by AT&T shareholders, the company said.

