AT&T's streaming service might cost just a dollar more than HBO Now, report says

HBO

AT&T may be ditching its plans for a three-tiered streaming service in favor of lumping HBO, Cinemax and Warner Bros. content into a $16- to $17-a-month offering.

Last year, AT&T said it would let customers choose between three levels of service. The first would be geared toward movies, the second would include originals and the third would have content from WarnerMedia's catalog, including HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. That plan is now reportedly being altered in favor of one offering, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal in a Thursday report.

AT&T's WarnerMedia service will reportedly be available in "beta" later this year. It'll be available fully as soon as next March, according to the report.

Pricing and content aren't set in stone yet, according to The Journal, and the streaming service still doesn't have a name. WarnerMedia executives are reportedly slated to meet next week to discuss details.

John Stankey, an AT&T executive in charge of WarnerMedia, said last year that the company's streaming service would cost more than HBO Now's $15-a-month subscription.

WarnerMedia may also make a cheaper, ad-supported version of the service available next year. In the future, the company could include a premium option that allows viewers to watch live events or sports, according to The Journal.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.