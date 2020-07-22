AT&T's scary 'Update Needed' email left out a pretty important detail

Angela Lang/CNET

An email from AT&T arrived in customers' inboxes this week, suggesting that 3G users would need to upgrade their devices or risk being dropped from its network. But that change, part of AT&T's long-planned 3G phase-out, is still a year and a half away.

The email, originally reported by Android Police, warns users that the company will soon be upgrading its network, and that their device "is not compatible with the new network and you will need to replace it to continue receiving service."

The email doesn't appear to mention the information listed on AT&T's related support page: The 3G phase-out isn't slated to happen until 2022.

"One change we're making is phasing out our 3G network by February 2022. Once we do, 3G devices and 4G wireless devices that don't support HD Voice will no longer work on our network," the page says.

The email appears to have caused some confusion. As noted by Android Police, some AT&T subscribers turned to the carrier's forums to question whether it was a scam and others suggested it was sent to some device owners in error. Some people also criticized the email, calling the message tone deaf for encouraging customers to upgrade phones amid the economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

AT&T didn't respond to CNET's request for comment.

To see if your phone will work on the new network, check for your phone's model on AT&T's official list.