AT&T’s DirecTV Now plans will get a $5 price hike

Sarah Tew/CNET

AT&T's DirecTV Now streaming video service will soon hit your wallet harder.

Starting Aug. 1, the price of all of AT&T's DirecTV Now's plans will go up by $5 apiece. The plans start at $35, but will cost $40 next month, according to a company spokesman. The only exception is the $45 Spanish language "Todos y Mas" plan, which doesn't get the price increase.

This comes after AT&T launched its new WatchTV service with two rebooted unlimited data plans last month. The service, which non-AT&T customers can purchase for $15 a month, comes with more than 30 live channels but strips out news and sports programs.

AT&T justified the price hike through the introduction of its cloud DVR service and the addition of more than 200 local channels nationwide.

"In order to ensure DIRECTV NOW can continue to bring both new and existing customers the best possible streaming experience, we need to bring this service in line with the live TV streaming market," said a DirecTV spokesperson in an email statement. "This small increase helps ensure we can deliver an even better streaming service into the future."

First published on July 2, 8:36 a.m. PT.

Updates, 9:03 a.m. PT: Adds DirecTV spokesperson statement.