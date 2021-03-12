AT&T's cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max will launch in June

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T announced last year that it was working on an ad-supported version of its HBO Max streaming service at some point this spring. While we still don't know the exact details on when or what the monthly price would be, the carrier announced on Friday morning that the new option will be available in June for those in the US.

Revealed in a press release prior to the company's analyst day, AT&T says it also plans to expand HBO Max to "39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June" as well as 21 territories in Europe in the second half of the year.

With the launch of the ad-supported version and the international expansion, AT&T says it now expects to have between 120 million and 150 million subscribers to HBO Max and HBO, up from its projections of 75 to 90 million that was released in October of 2019. For comparison, Disney recently revealed that it has passed the 100 million mark for its Disney Plus streaming service after just 16 months of availability, while industry-leader Netflix ended last year with over 200 million global subscribers.

AT&T expects to end 2021 with between 67 and 70 million subscribers to its HBO products worldwide, up from "about 61 million" at the end of last year.