AT&T will skip the LG G7 ThinQ

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Were you planning to buy LG's new flagship phone, the LG G7 ThinQ, from AT&T?

Not so fast -- because AT&T won't be carrying it. Instead, a company spokesperson says AT&T will carry a different, exclusive LG phone instead. Perhaps that'll be the LG V35 ThinQ rumored a few weeks back?

"We offer a strong lineup of devices from LG today, as you know. And we're planning to launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T," a company rep tells CNET.

The Verge was the first to report the news.

An LG V35 hasn't officially been announced, and neither have prices for the LG G7, which won't be shipping in the United States for a little while yet. T-Mobile has pledged to offer the LG G7 "later this spring," Sprint and US Cellular will launch the phone June 1, and Verizon will open preorders on May 24. (Sprint's preorders begin May 25.)

The G7 ThinQ is notable for adding a dedicated button to summon Google Assistant, as well as an iPhone X-style notch that you can optionally hide away. It also includes a second wide-angle camera, like previous LG flagships. The LG V30 was one of our favorites last year.

LG announced in January that it'd be shaking up its smartphone strategy by producing more variants of the same phones. It sounds like AT&T is going to take advantage of that with its exclusive model.

LG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.