AT&T will offer a free iPhone 12 Mini, $700 off other iPhone 12s in updated promotion

After offering a free iPhone 12 or $800 off an iPhone 12 Pro, AT&T is updating its iPhone deals ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Max in November.

Under the new deal, which the carrier announced Friday, AT&T will be offering $700 off any new iPhone 12 to new and existing users -- essentially covering the cost of the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini. To get the deal you will need to have one of the carrier's recent unlimited plans (which it requires for accessing 5G), buy the phone on a 30-month AT&T installment plan, and trade in an "eligible" device in "good working condition" that is worth $95 or more on AT&T's trade-in site.

While it won't cover the full cost of the larger iPhones, the promotion would knock the prices down to as low as $99 for the 64GB iPhone 12 (or $3.34 per month for 30 months), $299 for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro ($10 per month) or $399 for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max ($13.30 per month).

The current deal, which gives $800 off and essentially offers a free iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro for $199 (assuming you follow the same conditions), ends on Nov. 5. Preorders for the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max are set to begin on Nov. 6.

As with prior promotions, the "free" iPhone also isn't fully free, but will instead be discounted by monthly bill credits that AT&T will give back on your bill during the 30-month installment plan. Taxes are not included and both new and existing users will need to pay $30 "activation" fees when activating a new line or upgrading. If you decide to switch from AT&T to a different carrier during the next two-and-a-half years, the remaining uncredited balance will become due.