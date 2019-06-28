AT&T will give $500,000 to Locast TV app operator

Chesnot / Getty Images

AT&T will donate $500,000 to Sports Fans Coalition NY, the nonprofit advocacy group that operates broadcast TV app Locast, the telecommunications giant said Thursday.

Locast offers free access to local broadcast stations including ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX to people with broadband-connected receivers. It's available in 13 cities including New York, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco.

"This donation will support SFCNY's mission to make free broadcast content available to consumers and offer them more choice," AT&T said in a release.

Last month, AT&T said it was adding Locast to DirecTV and U-Verse.