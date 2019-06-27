AT&T turns on 5G in Las Vegas, expands network count to 20 cities

Roberto Machado Noa

AT&T's 5G network is continuing to grow, though it still remains limited to business users.

On Thursday the wireless carrier announced that it has turned on 5G in Las Vegas, its twentieth city to get its 5G mmWave network (what AT&T calls "5G+").

Exactly where the 5G network will appear in the city isn't yet known. AT&T says it will have 5G in "parts of Las Vegas" but did not provide a coverage map or any details on particular locations.

Our early tests of AT&T's 5G network have been impressive, with speeds in Los Angeles well over 1Gbps. At twenty live cities, AT&T has grown a sizeable, early lead on Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint though all three rival carriers either have launched consumer 5G networks or plan to do so this week.

As with prior cities, AT&T has limited sales of its first 5G phone -- the Galaxy S10 5G -- to only business users for now.

Verizon announced Thursday that it has turned on Denver as its third 5G city, with Providence set to go live on July 1. Sprint has turned on four 5G cities-- Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City -- with plans to launch five more in "the coming weeks."

Earlier this week T-Mobile announced that it would be turning on its 5G mmWave network in six cities, including Las Vegas, on Friday.

Now playing: Watch this: AT&T 5G network has some of the fastest speeds we've...