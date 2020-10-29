AT&T has announced some hefty discounts for the Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G devices starting in November. According to a blog post, you'll be able to get the new phones at discounts of up to $425 off.
With eligible trade-ins, customers will get the Pixel 5 for $425 off (or $10/month) or the Pixel 4A 5G for $375 off (or $5/month. Without trade-ins, those discounts will drop to $275 off ($15/month) or $225 off ($10/month), respectively.
In addition, the LG K92 5G phone will see prices under $400, making it one of the lowest costing 5G device on the market.
The Pixel 5 and LG phones will be available starting Nov. 6, with the Pixel 4A 5G opening for preorder at that time. The 4A 5G will be available starting Nov. 19.
Discuss: AT&T to offer Pixel 5 and 4A 5G for heavy discounts next month
