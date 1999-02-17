AT&T-TCI clears FCC, other hurdles

AT&T's multibillion-dollar merger with Tele-Communications Incorporated cleared its final regulatory hurdle as the Federal Communications Commission today approved the deal as expected. Shareholders for both companies also unanimously approved the merger in separate votes, not long after authorities in the Seattle area signed off.
