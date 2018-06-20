Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry Leer en español

AT&T reportedly plans to buy out Otter Media after Time Warner merger

Make it rain, AT&T.

US-MEDIA-TELECOM-MERGER-ATT-TIMEWARNER

AT&T may be on a buying binge.

 Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

AT&T completed its $85 billion megamerger with Time Warner last week, but it may already be looking to buy another company.

The carrier plans to acquire all of Otter Media, the digital video venture that AT&T co-owns with the Chernin Group, Recode reported Wednesday. Otter Media owns popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll and digital star network Fullscreen.

The deal was put on hold until AT&T's Time Warner acquisition was completed, according to Recode, but it's likely to close this summer. The amount that AT&T will pay for Otter Media is unclear.

AT&T declined to comment. Otter Media and the Chernin Group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Next Article: Tech condemns Trump: Apple, Microsoft, Airbnb oppose separating families at the border