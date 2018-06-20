AT&T reportedly plans to buy out Otter Media after Time Warner merger

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

AT&T completed its $85 billion megamerger with Time Warner last week, but it may already be looking to buy another company.

The carrier plans to acquire all of Otter Media, the digital video venture that AT&T co-owns with the Chernin Group, Recode reported Wednesday. Otter Media owns popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll and digital star network Fullscreen.

The deal was put on hold until AT&T's Time Warner acquisition was completed, according to Recode, but it's likely to close this summer. The amount that AT&T will pay for Otter Media is unclear.

AT&T declined to comment. Otter Media and the Chernin Group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.