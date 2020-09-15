AT&T could be subsidizing the cost of phone plans with ads, a report Tuesday said. The carrier could be providing up to a $10 discount on monthly bills by 2021, CEO John Stankey told Reuters in an interview.
"I believe there's a segment of our customer base where given a choice, they would take some load of advertising for a $5 or $10 reduction in their mobile bill," Stankey told Reuters.
Stankey's remarks come as AT&T is planning to launch a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max next year.
AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile compared: How to pick the best 5G carrier for you
Discuss: AT&T reportedly looking to subsidize phone plans with ads
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.