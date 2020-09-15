AT&T reportedly looking to subsidize phone plans with ads

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T could be subsidizing the cost of phone plans with ads, a report Tuesday said. The carrier could be providing up to a $10 discount on monthly bills by 2021, CEO John Stankey told Reuters in an interview.

"I believe there's a segment of our customer base where given a choice, they would take some load of advertising for a $5 or $10 reduction in their mobile bill," Stankey told Reuters.

Stankey's remarks come as AT&T is planning to launch a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max next year.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile compared: How to pick the best 5G carrier for you