AT&T and Cricket launch 100GB plan for $55 a month for prepaid customers

Sarah Tew/CNET

AT&T has announced a new data-only plan for all prepaid customers, including those on Cricket wireless plans, for 100GB of data for $55 a month. The plans include access to AT&T's nationwide 5G network.

Prepaid customers who are already on AT&T's 40GB plan, which currently costs $75 a month, will be automatically moved to the new $55-a-month 100GB plan. Cricket customers on the $85-a-month 100GB plan will be charged $55 going forward.

AT&T will be boosting its 5G coverage later this year as it adds recently acquired wireless spectrum to the network. AT&T expects its 5G network to cover 70 million to 75 million people by the end of 2022 and more than 100 million people by early 2023.

You can check out a map of AT&T's current 5G coverage here.