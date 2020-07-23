AT&T posts second quarter earnings as coronavirus impact continues

Angela Lang/CNET

As another quarter of the coronavirus pandemic continued to hang over the economy, AT&T continues to try and ride out the storm.

In its second-quarter earnings released on Thursday morning, the telecom giant said it had revenues of $41 billion, which is roughly on par with estimates of $41.02 billion according to analysts polled by Yahoo Finance. Earnings per share came in at $0.83, beating analyst expectations of $0.79.

On the mobile front, the carrier said it had a net loss of 151,000 postpaid mobile phone users though the numbers are a bit more complicated due to the coronavirus.

AT&T says that 338,000 of the phones it lost were part of the Federal Communication Commission's Keeping America Connected program, a coronavirus related initiative designed to protect those who may not be able to pay their bills due to the pandemic from losing service or being charged late fees.

The program ran from March 13 through June 30, with the users still connected to AT&T's network. Although they are viewed as disconnected right now because they didn't pay their bills, the company says that once it adds those subscribers back it "would have had 190,000 postpaid phone net adds."

Postpaid users, or those who pay their phone bills at the end of the month, are valued more highly by the investment community as a key metric for success.

At the end of the quarter, the telecom giant had 171.4 million wireless subscribers, up from 158.6 million a year ago.

When it comes to traditional TV AT&T's struggles continued. While the company says that the addition of the streaming AT&T TV service helped offset losses, the video group continued to lose customers.

The group, which also includes DirecTV and the streaming option AT&T TV Now, posted a loss of 886,000 subscribers in the quarter with 91,000 attributed to Keeping America Connected programs.

At the end of the quarter, the company had 17.7 million "premium TV" subscribers.

For WarnerMedia, AT&T's division that oversees HBO Max and its other entertainment properties including Warner Bros. film and TV studios and cable channels like CNN, TNT and TBS, the telecom giant reported operating revenues of $6.8 billion, down 22.9% compared to 2019.

While HBO Max and HBO subscriptions are now at a combined 36.3 million users (up from 34.6 million at the end of 2019), the HBO Max service remains absent on two the largest streaming platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which make the bulk of the smart TV market.

Although WarnerMedia says it has apps ready for both platforms, it remains to be seen if and when AT&T will be able to reach an agreement with either Roku or Amazon.

Overall, the quarter was a busy one for AT&T.

In addition to dealing with the impact of the coronavirus on its businesses, including the continued closing of US theaters for its Warner Bros. division, the past three months also saw the carrier launch its HBO Max streaming service and continue to expand its 5G wireless network.

The company also saw the transition of John Stankey into the CEO spot, taking over for Randall Stephenson who announced his retirement in April after 13 years as AT&T's chairman and CEO.

Although he stepped down as CEO on July 1, Stephenson, 60, will remain executive chairman of AT&T's board until January 2021.

Stankey is expected to provide an update on HBO Max during the company's earnings call Thursday morning.