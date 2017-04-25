AT&T pays Mark Wahlberg to be our man of the people

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Lately, it seems as if the behemoths among wireless carriers have started buzzing around the upstarts.

As T-Mobile's gamble on unlimited plans has succeeded, the likes of Verizon and AT&T have hurried to follow suit.

It's as if these big companies had stopped listening to the people. So now AT&T is emerging with a new ad campaign that promises it's down with your needs, rather than down on its knees.

Here's the, um, quintessential man of the people, Mark Wahlberg campaigning on behalf of America's viewers.

"The entertainment-loving people of America have updated our Terms and Conditions," Wahlberg declares.

It's an uprising. It's a movement. Yes, couch potatoes can move.

Apparently, we want TV and internet everywhere. Luckily, AT&T owns DirecTV, so it claims to provide this. "Food, water, internet," declaims Wahlberg. "We need it to live."

This is about saving America. This is about true democracy, people. It's about actually giving you what you want.

This, after so many years of ensuring that big companies gave you what they wanted, rather than what you did.

Entertainment, like politics, is undergoing a populist explosion. The hordes are out of control. They're using weapons to cut cords. Companies are suddenly discovering they're supposed to please customers.

So now we have Wahlberg as our champion. Rumor has it, however, that he's on AT&T's payroll.

I think there should be an investigation.