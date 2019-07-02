An AT&T outage knocked out 911 services in multiple states

AT&T cell phone users in multiple states were hit with outages that impacted their ability to contact emergency services Tuesday morning.
Users in Florida, Minnesota, Indiana, Texas and Wisconsin were among the states hit by the outage, with several taking to Twitter to alert users of alternate methods to contact emergency personnel. Landline users with AT&T were not affected.
It is not clear what caused the outage though AT&T says it is resolved.
"Earlier this morning some wireless customers may have been unable to connect to 911," the company told CNET in a statement. "This has been resolved and we apologize to anyone who was affected."
