AT&T offers glimmer of hope for David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad

Justice League's Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max, and a tweet teased the possibility of more DC do-overs.

A different version of Harley Quinn's first live action DC adventure might show up on HBO Max.

 Clay Enos

Fan demand is bringing the Snyder Cut of Justice League to HBO Max in 2021, and some are making their next DC Comics redux request clear: David Ayer's cut of 2016 antihero adventure Suicide Squad.

"One thing at a time," HBO Max parent company AT&T responded to an eager tweet on Thursday, with a GIF of a stressed out Lynda Carter Wonder Woman.

This story will be updated shortly.