Fan demand is bringing the Snyder Cut of Justice League to HBO Max in 2021, and some are making their next DC Comics redux request clear: David Ayer's cut of 2016 antihero adventure Suicide Squad.
"One thing at a time," HBO Max parent company AT&T responded to an eager tweet on Thursday, with a GIF of a stressed out Lynda Carter Wonder Woman.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: AT&T offers glimmer of hope for David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad
