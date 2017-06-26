AT&T offers fixed wireless service to eight more states

The carrier's internet service provides wireless connectivity to rural areas that don't have cable or DSL infrastructure.

People living in rural and underserved parts of eight Southern states can finally get access to high-speed internet service from AT&T, the carrier announced Monday

AT&T's Fixed Wireless internet, which provides download speeds of up to 10Mbps and 160GB of data a month, delivers home internet connection via a wireless tower to a fixed outdoor antenna installed at the customer's home or business. The service can handle multiple devices over Wi-Fi and up to four devices hardwired to the Ethernet, AT&T said. 

The service, which launched in Georgia last April, is now available in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana. AT&T said it expects to deliver the service in 18 states overall this year. 

