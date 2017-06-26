AT&T offers fixed wireless service to eight more states

People living in rural and underserved parts of eight Southern states can finally get access to high-speed internet service from AT&T, the carrier announced Monday.

AT&T's Fixed Wireless internet, which provides download speeds of up to 10Mbps and 160GB of data a month, delivers home internet connection via a wireless tower to a fixed outdoor antenna installed at the customer's home or business. The service can handle multiple devices over Wi-Fi and up to four devices hardwired to the Ethernet, AT&T said.

The service, which launched in Georgia last April, is now available in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana. AT&T said it expects to deliver the service in 18 states overall this year.

