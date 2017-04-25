AT&T offering super fast 4G speeds, with certain requirements

Josh Miller/CNET

For very specific AT&T users, things are about to get much faster.

The telecommunications giant announced the next step in its "5G Evolution" on Tuesday, offering faster internet speeds at twice the pace of its current 4G LTE network. Just as long as you live in one of the 20 major cities where it's offering the trial run.

Oh, and if you also own a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. Otherwise, you're out of luck.

The speed boost kicked off in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, in select areas of the city. While AT&T is branding the update as the "5g Evolution," it is not 5G speeds, the next generation of mobile connectivity, which could pave the way to connected cities, cars and virtual reality.

"Our 5G Evolution in Austin gives our customers a taste of the future," David Christopher, chief marketing officer of AT&T said in a statement.

It's likely that AT&T's speed increase is only available for the Galaxy S8 or S8+ because it's the only device out currently with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, which can tap into blazing speeds.

AT&T is looking to expand its 5G Evolution to Indianapolis next for all its customers. AT&T users in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville and San Francisco can also expect 4G speed boosts by the end of the year.

Carriers are racing to tap into 5G as the next frontier for devices, with Verizon also testing their own 5G broadband service, along with T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom and Sprint jumping on board.