AT&T looking to sell Warner Bros. gaming unit for $4B, report says

César Salza / CNET

AT&T is thinking of selling its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division for around $4 billion, according to a Friday report by CNBC. Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard have all shown interest in purchasing the unit, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

A deal isn't guaranteed. AT&T and Take-Two declined to comment. EA and Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warner Bros. Interactive owns major games including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat.

AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner in 2018, which led to the company owning several properties including Warner Bros. and HBO.