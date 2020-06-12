CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T looking to sell Warner Bros. gaming unit for $4B, report says

Companies including EA and Activision Blizzard have reportedly shown interest in purchasing the division.

AT&T is reportedly considering selling its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment unit, which owns titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. 

 César Salza / CNET

AT&T is thinking of selling its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division for around $4 billion, according to a Friday report by CNBC. Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard have all shown interest in purchasing the unit, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. 

A deal isn't guaranteed. AT&T and Take-Two declined to comment. EA and Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Warner Bros. Interactive owns major games including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat.

AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner in 2018, which led to the company owning several properties including Warner Bros. and HBO