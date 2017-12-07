CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T, Justice Dept argue over when to start Time Warner fight

AT&T is shooting for a start day as soon as possible, while the agency is looking to drag this out.

AT&T adds 2.8 million customers

AT&T is eager to start the trial. 

AT&T and the US Department of Justice will meet in court today to determine when they need to meet in court later. 

The Dallas-based telecommunications giant is looking to kickstart its legal fight against the Justice Department, which sued to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner. The two will meet in a hearing on Thursday, according to Reuters

AT&T is shooting for the trial to begin on Feb. 20, while the Justice Department wants to begin on May 7. 

There's an incentive for AT&T to begin quickly since it costs the company to hold the deal together. The company has already pushed back the deadline on the deal to April 22, and faces a potential break-up fee of $500 million if the transaction falls through. 

Time Warner plays a critical role in AT&T's attempts to turn itself into a entertainment powerhouse, both creating and delivering much of the TV shows, movies and music you enjoy. 

