AT&T, Justice Dept argue over when to start Time Warner fight

Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty

AT&T and the US Department of Justice will meet in court today to determine when they need to meet in court later.

The Dallas-based telecommunications giant is looking to kickstart its legal fight against the Justice Department, which sued to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner. The two will meet in a hearing on Thursday, according to Reuters.

AT&T is shooting for the trial to begin on Feb. 20, while the Justice Department wants to begin on May 7.

There's an incentive for AT&T to begin quickly since it costs the company to hold the deal together. The company has already pushed back the deadline on the deal to April 22, and faces a potential break-up fee of $500 million if the transaction falls through.

Time Warner plays a critical role in AT&T's attempts to turn itself into a entertainment powerhouse, both creating and delivering much of the TV shows, movies and music you enjoy.