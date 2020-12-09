AirPods Max FireEye hack Elon Musk moves to Texas DoorDash IPO Gifts under $100 Uber ditches self-driving car Next stimulus check

AT&T is reportedly getting closer to selling DirectTV

A deal could be completed by early 2021.

Listen
- 00:37
gettyimages-1212245453

AT&T could be nearing a deal to sell DirectTV.

 Getty Images

AT&T is reportedly moving closer to offloading DirectTV, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. 

The price tag could be more than $15 billion, including debt. Among the contenders are Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Apollo Global Management, WSJ said, noting that a deal could be completed by early 2021. 

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The company originally bought DirectTV in 2015 for about $66 billion including debt. This move comes as AT&T launched internet streaming television service AT&T TV in March, and HBO Max in July