AT&T is reportedly getting closer to selling DirectTV

Getty Images

AT&T is reportedly moving closer to offloading DirectTV, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The price tag could be more than $15 billion, including debt. Among the contenders are Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Apollo Global Management, WSJ said, noting that a deal could be completed by early 2021.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company originally bought DirectTV in 2015 for about $66 billion including debt. This move comes as AT&T launched internet streaming television service AT&T TV in March, and HBO Max in July.