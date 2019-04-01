AT&T to give away an Iron Throne so you can rule Westeros from your living room

In just a matter of weeks, we'll find out who will sit on the Iron Throne and rule the seven kingdoms. It could even be you.
AT&T has teamed up with HBO for a Game of Thrones sweepstakes to give away a replica of the show's iconic Iron Throne. The $18,000 throne stands 7 feet tall and weighs just over 300 pounds, according to Variety.
The "Own the Throne" campaign, promoting the show's final season, is open to AT&T wireless, TV and internet customers who use the Thanks loyalty rewards app. The contest opens Monday and closes May 7.
In addition to the throne giveaway, three AT&T stores in Boston, Chicago and San Francisco will get a Game of Thrones-themed makeover. Customers at those stores can experience The Dead Must Die, a Game of Thrones AR encounter, on a Magic Leap One VR headset.
