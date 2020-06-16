AT&T is cutting more than 4,700 jobs

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T is cutting more than 3,400 jobs across technicians and clerical workers in addition to axing 1,300 retail jobs, the carrier told Communications Workers of America Tuesday. The layoffs will affect jobs across the nation, with AT&T closing down more than 250 AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores.

"If we are in a war to keep our economy going during this [COVID-19] crisis, why is AT&T dismissing the troops?" said Chris Shelton, CWA president. "AT&T could help lead the country toward recovery by partnering with its workforce to build next generation networks. Instead the company is adding to the pain of the recession already underway."

CWA said it suspects the work is being pushed onto "low-paid contractors who do not have the same training, experience, and commitment as CWA members," according to Joe Snyder, President of CWA Local 4302 in Akron, Ohio, and an AT&T technician.

AT&T said the job cuts "align" with customers' changing behaviors and demands as a result of COVID-19. "There will be targeted, but sizable reductions in our workforce across executives, managers and union-represented employees," AT&T said in an emailed statement. Employees who are being cut are being offered severance pay and health insurance coverage for up to six months.