AT&T to offer day passes for international travelers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting Friday, AT&T customers who travel abroad can sign up for a new International Day Pass plan.

Instead of paying by the minute, message or megabyte, the plan lets you pay a $10-a-day flat free so you can talk and text "all you want" and also access your data plan as though you're in the states.

AT&T said the new plan is available for customers traveling to more than 100 countries listed here.

To use the new plan, customers just need to add it once and it will automatically kick in each time they travel to a supported country, until it's removed.

There's some fine print, though: AT&T says the International Day Pass feature may be removed if your international voice, text, or data usage exceeds 50 percent of total voice, text, or data usage for two consecutive months. So take "all you want" with a grain of salt.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET. You can read them here.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech." Take a look here.