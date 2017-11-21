Now Playing: Watch this: AT&T goes to war with the US over Time Warner (The 3:59,...

On Tuesday's podcast, we take a look at AT&T's legal battle with the Justice Department, as well as a major hacking indictment and some cybersecurity tips.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

AT&T goes to war with the US over Time Warner (The 3:59, Ep. 320) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher