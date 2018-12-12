AT&T Fiber brings gigabit internet service to 12 more cities

Getty Images

AT&T is making good on plans to bring its AT&T Fiber to more cities.

The company on Wednesday said the ultra-high-speed broadband service is now in 12 additional cities.

This brings the count up to 10 million locations spread across 84 metro areas in the US. AT&T intends to hit 14 million locations by mid-2019.

"We have millions of miles of fiber and this expansion furthers our lead as the largest provider of fiber across the 21 states where we offer home internet service," according to the blog post.

AT&T first said it would be launching AT&T Fiber to these areas in 2016.

The new cities on the list are: