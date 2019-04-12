AT&T deal offers double the data on prepaid plan

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

AT&T's latest deal aims to entice new customers with double the data.

Starting Friday, the mobile carrier will increase customers' high-speed data from 8GB to 16GB when they activate a new line on AT&T's monthly $50 prepaid plan and sign up for auto-pay, which drops the price to $40 a month.

The plan also includes unlimited talk, text and data usage in Mexico and Canada, AT&T said, as well as unlimited calling from the US to Mexico and Canada. The offer ends July 11.

It's the carrier's latest promotion as it races with rivals to launch 5G networks in the US. Earlier this week, AT&T expanded its 5G service to seven more cities. For now, it only works with the Netgear Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot, since AT&T doesn't offer 5G phones yet. AT&T says it'll offer more 5G devices later this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G this spring.

