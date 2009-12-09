CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

About

AT&T considers incentives to curb heavy data usage

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that AT&T had announced a tiered pricing plan. The company is considering incentives to curb heavy wireless data usage.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that AT&T had announced a tiered pricing plan. The company is considering incentives to curb heavy wireless data usage. Read the corrected version here.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real