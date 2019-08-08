CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T, CBS end blackout with deal over payment rates for CBS channels

A dispute over rates had triggered a nearly three-week blackout of CBS offerings in cities across the US

CBS television channels are set to be restored Thursday to AT&T's DirecTV, DirecTV Now and other pay-TV customers, as the two companies reached a deal after a nearly three-week blackout.

CBS and AT&T said Thursday that their multi-year deal will cover the CBS-owned stations of its namesake broadcast channel, the CBS Sports Network and the Smithsonian Channel across DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse, as well as the upcoming TV platforms AT&T hopes to launch. (Note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

AT&T is aiming to launch a Netflix-like streaming service called HBO Max in the spring of 2020, but that isn't expected to carry live channels. 

The blackout hit AT&T pay-TV customers in 17 cities -- New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore -- as well as more than 100 CBS stations and affiliates on DirecTV Now. It stemmed from a dispute over the rates that AT&T pays CBS to carry the channels, after the companies' 2012 agreement expired last month. 

In their brief joint statement, the companies didn't disclose financial terms.

"CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience," they said. 

