AT&T brings its 5G network and the iPhone 12 to Delta flight attendants

Delta Air Lines

AT&T has announced it will be equipping all 19,000 Delta Air Lines flight attendants with iPhone 12 devices so they can use AT&T's 5G network to improve the travel experience. Delta flight attendants will also be able to use augmented reality via the phone to assess inventory onboard planes and train newer staff members in safety checks and passenger assistance.

Delta will work alongside AT&T and Apple to develop more ways to use the iPhone 12, a press release said Wednesday. Delta says the deal makes it "the first 5G-equipped global airline."

Read more: Want that iPhone 12 with 5G? These are the plans you'll need at each of the carriers

The partnership with Delta will "create new 5G-enabled experiences on iPhone 12 to fuel and invigorate the commercial airline industry," said Rasesh Patel, AT&T Business chief product and platform officer.

AT&T will be boosting its 5G coverage later this year as it adds recently acquired wireless spectrum to the network. AT&T expects its 5G network to cover 70 million to 75 million people by the end of 2022 and more than 100 million people by early 2023. Its 5G network now covers more than 14,000 cities and towns across the US.

You can check out a map of AT&T's current 5G coverage here.