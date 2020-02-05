CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T brings 5G to more than a dozen new cities

AT&T's 5G rollout continues.

AT&T 5G is coming to new cities.

 Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T's 5G rollout continues with a slate of new cities.

The company said that as of this week its low-band spectrum will be reaching: Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard and Modesto, California; Liberty, Georgia; Wichita, Kansas; Boston and New Bedford, Massachusetts; Frederick and St. Louis, Missouri; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Dayton, Ohio.

These 13 new locations put AT&T's tally of cities with 5G over the 30 mark. Other cities include Indianapolis, Detroit and Los Angeles. 

