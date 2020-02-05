AT&T's 5G rollout continues with a slate of new cities.
The company said that as of this week its low-band spectrum will be reaching: Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard and Modesto, California; Liberty, Georgia; Wichita, Kansas; Boston and New Bedford, Massachusetts; Frederick and St. Louis, Missouri; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Dayton, Ohio.
These 13 new locations put AT&T's tally of cities with 5G over the 30 mark. Other cities include Indianapolis, Detroit and Los Angeles.
Discuss: AT&T brings 5G to more than a dozen new cities
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.