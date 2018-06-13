CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Digital Media

AT&T bowls over Justice Department, will soon own Justice League (The 3:59, Ep. 413)

We talk about the implications of AT&T buying Time Warner, how the Avengers and X-Men may be affected, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

359413b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: AT&T bowls over Justice Department and will soon own...
4:14

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

AT&T bowls over Justice Department and will soon own the Justice League (The 3:59, Ep. 413)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: AT&T's Time Warner takeover knocks over media and tech dominoes