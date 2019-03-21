CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T boss gets robocall during live interview

Not even Randall Stephenson is safe.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Speaks At The Economic Club Of Washington DC

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson answers questions during a luncheon held by the Economic Club.

 Win McNamee / Getty Images

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson got interrupted by a robocall while on stage at an Economic Club event in Washington, DC Wednesday, proving that the plague impacts everyone.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

