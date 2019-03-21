AT&T boss gets robocall during live interview

Win McNamee / Getty Images

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson got interrupted by a robocall while on stage at an Economic Club event in Washington, DC Wednesday, proving that the plague impacts everyone.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson gets a robocall while onstage at @TheEconomicClub. pic.twitter.com/i5llHj6hz2 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2019

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.