AT&T and Uber partner on 5G air taxis

AT&T will be lending a hand to get Uber's air taxi service literally off the ground by 2023, the carrier announced Tuesday.

The two companies are partnering on next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) and cargo drones using AT&T's 5G and LTE networks. They aim to launch commercial services in 2023 across Los Angeles, Dallas Fort Worth and a yet-to-be-announced international city.

5G, the next-generation mobile network, provides faster speeds, more capacity and lower latency. AT&T initially launched 5G in December in parts of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, San Antonio and Waco.

AT&T expanded its 5G network to parts of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Austin, Nashville and Orlando in April.

Air taxis and air delivery could become "a signature use case for 5G," AT&T CTO Andre Fuetsch said Tuesday, with the new networks to help make the services safer and more reliable.

AT&T engineers have "pioneered" 5G connection capabilities of more than 500 feet in urban areas, Dr Tom Prevot, Uber director of engineering for Airspace Systems, added.

In the first stage of the collaboration, the carrier said its AT&T Foundry will work with Elevate, Uber's air mobility business unit, for at least a year on assessing and enabling LTE and 5G connectivity in low-altitude autonomous drones and piloted aircraft.

In future, the partnership could expand to using network slicing -- to give Uber's aircraft their own "slice" of the network, separated from other users -- and edge computing to improve reliability.

The project will make use of the Uber Copter pilot program in New York, as well as testing AT&T and Uber's drone concepts in San Diego.