AT&T and T-Mobile put aside differences in team up to fight robocalls

A common enemy can do wonders for bringing people and groups together, and the robocall plague has now done just that. On Wednesday AT&T and T-Mobile announced that they have begun rolling out a call authentication system to help protect their users from the annoying spam calls.

Following the FCC-recommended STIR/SHAKEN protocol, the system works by having caller's network send out a digital signature to signify that its number hasn't been spoofed or faked which the receiver's network then verifies. An icon will then be displayed on the recipient's screen to indicate that the call they are receiving has been verified to be from an actual person, not a robocall service.

T-Mobile has already deployed the protocol for calls made within its network and AT&T has previously teamed up with Comcast for calls made between the two respective providers' digital home phone services (as well as offering the service within its own mobile network).

Wednesday's announcement marks another big step, bringing two wireless companies together.

It won't block the calls, but it will give people better knowledge about the calls they are receiving. The announcement follows comments made in February by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who said that companies should get the systems installed by the end of 2019 or the FCC will consider "regulatory intervention."