Xinhua News Agency

The Justice Department reiterated why it's against AT&T's $85 billion merger with Time Warner, saying the deal would hurt pay TV rivals and raise prices for consumers.

In closing arguments Monday, Craig Conrath the lead attorney for the Justice Department said that if the deal were to go through AT&T would have an incentive to use Time Warner's cable channels like HBO, TNT and TBS as leverage to limit access to competitors and raise prices for consumers.

"They'll be a gatekeeper to the content their rivals need," Conrath said, according to The Hill.

The deal would also add hundreds of millions of dollars a year to consumers' TV bills, Conrath said according to the Washington Post.

Monday's closing arguments are the last opportunity in the five-week-long trial for either side to make its case before US District Judge Richard Leon. His decision, which is expected in several weeks, could have ripple effects on future deals between internet service providers and media companies, as well as affect what streaming services look like in the future. AT&T has invested heavily in a streaming video service called DirecTV Now, and it's looking to Time Warner to bulk up its original programming.

A Justice Department victory in the case could have a chilling effect on different companies looking to merge at a time when other streaming giants, like Netflix and Google's YouTube, are capturing more eyeballs. But AT&T has argued new rivals like Google, Facebook and Netflix as the bigger threat.

Conrath tried to poke holes in that argument in his closing statement. He said the need to move into new businesses to stay competitive was beside the point if the combined company would harm pay-TV customers.

"The fact that AT&T may want to compete in some other market, that doesn't give them a free pass to reduce competition in the pay-TV market," Conrath, according to the Washington Post's report.

