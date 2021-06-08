AT&T and Google team up for new promotion that offers six months of free Stadia Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's Stadia video game service expanded to Android TV and Google TV on Monday, but that doesn't mean Google is done making moves. On Tuesday the search giant announced a new partnership that will offer six months of Stadia Pro for free to AT&T wireless and Fiber users.

Stadia is Google's video game streaming service that is meant to compete with Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation. While the regular Stadia is free to everyone with a Gmail address, the $10-per-month Stadia Pro subscription includes new free games each month and discounts when purchasing certain titles, and allows for games to stream in 4K HDR (the free version is capped at 1080p).

Beyond the newly announced expansion to Android TV and Google TV devices, Stadia is playable on Android phones and via the Chrome browser as well as on iOS and iPadOS through a Safari web app.

The new promotion will be available to new home internet users signing up for one of the carrier's 300Mbps, 500Mbps or 1 Gig plans. New wireless users will be able to take advantage of the deal when signing up for an unlimited plan and getting a new 5G device.

For existing AT&T users, you will need to upgrade to a 5G phone and be on an "eligible" unlimited plan. Compatible plans include recent options such as Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite as well as older "legacy" unlimited plans such as Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Choice II, Unlimited Enhanced Choice, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Enhanced Plus and Unlimited & More.

Existing AT&T Internet users will similarly need to upgrade to one of the telecom giant's 300Mbps, 500Mbps or 1 Gig plans to get the promotion.

Although Stadia can be played with a variety of controllers, as part of this promotion those who upgrade their plans and devices will be able to purchase a bundle including a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra for $20, an $80 savings from the bundle's regular $100 price.

The AT&T and Google tie-up is the latest move from a wireless carrier to expand into gaming to encourage people to update their home internet or wireless plans.

Last month Verizon announced that it would be offering free 12-month subscriptions to Apple's Arcade for iOS and Google's Play Pass for Android to those who switch to its higher-tiered Play More and Get More plans. The nation's largest carrier is giving away six months of either service for free to those on some of its other, or older, unlimited plans.

In 2020 Verizon partnered with Stadia to offer three free months of Stadia Pro, a controller and a Chromecast Ultra to new users who signed up for its Fios Gigabit home internet plans or its 5G Home service.