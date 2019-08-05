AT&T's priciest unlimited plans will be able to add Spotify Premium as a new perk

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T's priciest unlimited data plan already offers the choice of a subscription to one of several premium services at no extra charge. On Tuesday, it will offer a new option: Spotify.

The wireless carrier and the music-streaming giant said Monday they'll give AT&T's Unlimited & More Premium subscribers the option to choose a Spotify Premium subscription. AT&T's most expensive unlimited plan, which starts at $80 per month for a single line, already has the option to add a subscription to HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, VRV or Pandora Premium as part of the wireless plan.

The plan also offers access to AT&T's Watch TV, a streaming service with over 35 live channels, including AT&T-owned Turner properties CNN, TBS and TNT, in addition to the ability to stream video in 1080p HD.

While a nice perk for those who aren't interested in the other services that AT&T offers, the Spotify option is only available on one plan. Rival carriers Verizon and Sprint, by comparison, have multiple bundles that include subscriptions to Spotify's rivals. Verizon offers Apple Music with both its Play More and Get More plans, while Sprint gives you access to Tidal with its Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium plans.

Some "select" AT&T customers will also be eligible to get a six-month trial to Spotify Premium.

It is possible, however, that the companies will expand their partnership in the future. In a press release, AT&T said that Monday's announcement is just the "beginning of the ongoing collaboration" between it and the popular streaming service.