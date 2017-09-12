AT&T adds HBO to its cheapest unlimited phone plan

AT&T has announced its Unlimited Choice customers will receive free HBO as part of their plan beginning Friday, Sept. 15.

Under the changes customers get unlimited data, talk, text and HBO for $60 a month, or $40 per line on four lines or more. Previously you would need to be subscribed to Unlimited Plus to receive the service.

AT&T Unlimited Plus and AT&T Unlimited Choice customers will continue to get a $25 monthly video credit on applicable AT&T video services and users such as DirecTV.

Customers who don't subscribe to a video service can access HBO through the DirectTV Now and HBO Go apps.