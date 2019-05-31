AT&T said it's adding Locast, an app that streams local broadcasters for free, to DirecTV and U-Verse starting Thursday.
Locast provides access to local broadcast stations including ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX to people with broadband-connected receivers. It's available in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, Houston, Boston, Denver and Baltimore.
AT&T said it'll still provide its free Local Channel Connector service if a local station isn't otherwise available. The Local Channel Connector uses a free digital broadcast antenna to capture a station's signals.
Discuss: AT&T adding broadcast app Locast to DirecTV, U-Verse
