AT&T's 5G network will be getting a boost later this year

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T's 5G network will start getting a boost later this year with the addition of some new wireless spectrum. At its analyst event on Friday, the carrier detailed its $27.4 billion purchase of additional midband airwaves in the recent record-breaking FCC auction.

It says it will begin deploying the first half of its spectrum purchase at the end of 2021, covering 70 to 75 million people by the end of 2022 and expanding to over 100 million people in "early" 2023.

Known as C-band, the mid-band spectrum has been viewed by the wireless industry as a key technology for offering faster 5G performance than existing, wider-ranging low-band networks while covering larger areas compared to faster millimeter-wave 5G.

At its own analyst event on Wednesday, Verizon said that this new spectrum will allow it to offer peak download speeds of 1 gigabit per second. The nation's largest carrier, which spent the most on C-band, also plans to more aggressively roll out the spectrum and said that it plans to cover 100 million people by next March.

AT&T did not make any speed promises during its presentation on Friday. It also did not immediately reveal if any of its current devices will support the new airwaves or if users will need to have particular unlimited plans to access the new airwaves.

In a press release following the event, the carrier announced that it will be expanding 5G access to all of its consumer unlimited plans later this month. The company previously limited 5G only to those with its most recent Starter, Extra and Elite unlimited offerings.

The news comes on the third day of US carrier analyst events following the FCC auction. On Thursday T-Mobile provided an update on that state of its business detailing its 5G improvements, migration of Sprint users onto T-Mobile plans and further teasing the impending launch of its Home Internet broadband service.

In addition to the wireless news, AT&T announced on Friday that it will be expanding its home broadband footprint with the addition of 3 million new fiber locations across "more than 90 metro areas." It also revealed that a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max will arrive in the US in June alongside an international expansion of its streaming service.